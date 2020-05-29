Menu

Tucson law enforcement leaders condemn police conduct in George Floyd arrest

(Christopher Harris via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
Federal, state officials provide update on George Floyd investigation
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 14:31:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson law enforcement leaders have responded to the recent death of George Floyd.

George Floyd died Monday after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier released a response:

On behalf of the men and women of the Pima County Sheriff ’s Department, I would like to express outrage at the conduct of the officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd that resulted in his death. The conduct observed on the video is completely contrary to training and professional standards. Further, it is contrary to the basic standards of humanity. There is an understandable call for justice for what is indefensible conduct on the part of the officers arresting Mr. Floyd. We do not believe this conduct represents the thousands of men and women who serve our communities everyday as law enforcement officers with honor, dedication and selfless professionalism.

Earlier this week, Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus tweeted his response:

Indefensible use of force that good officers everywhere are appalled by. This is contrary to how professional police officers train and conduct themselves. Conduct like this anywhere makes it more difficult for police everywhere to build community trust.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday afternoon that officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody and charged with 3rd degree murder, as well as manslaughter.

