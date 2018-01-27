Tucson kids help starving kids across the world

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson kids worked together today to pack meals for starving children across the world.

"Feed My Starving Children" is a Christian non-profit organization. They work to hand-pack meals for malnourished children. Those meals are later shipped to distribution partners around the world.

More than 200 children in Tucson met at Pantano Christian Church to help pack those meals.

This year, "Feed My Starving Children" plans to pack more than 400,000 meals.