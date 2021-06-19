Tucson Juneteenth Festival kicks off virtually, will continue in-person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Juneteenth Festival is celebrating it's 50th year in the Old Pueblo.

“It’s about freedom and not just freedom, other people but freedom to be able to challenge yourself to make, not just to sound but make the world a better place,” said Terry Thomas

As Tucson's black community describes it, Juneteenth is a day of family and togetherness.

“Celebrating something like your freedom, you want to be free to do some good things and we did. It was just like family --hugging and a kiss and everybody,” said Cherry Jackson

The festival celebrated local black excellence, by showcasing several different talents.

“It started at A Mountain Park," recalled Donna Liggins.

“People used to cook food at their house, barbecue and the grills and their backyards and bring all the food and stuff to the park,” added Ron Burton.

The celebration was topped off with the proclamation by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero .

You can head to the Dunbar Pavillion tonight until 8 p.m. to catch the in-person Juneteenth celebration.