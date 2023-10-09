Watch Now
Tucson Jewish Community Center holding gathering following attacks on Israel

Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 09, 2023
The Tucson Jewish Community Center is hosting a community solidarity gathering at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 9, following the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend that left more than 700 Israelis dead, according to the Israeli government.

The gathering will be held in the Jill Rosenzweig Memorial Sculpture Garden and will "share messages of hope, resilience and perseverance during these trying times," according to a post on the JCC's social media.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30. Advanced registration is strongly recommended through this link.

Enhanced security measures will be in place for the event, the post said. No bags or signs will be permitted on site.

