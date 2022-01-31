Tucson Jewish Community Center Evacuated After Bomb Threat

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat and were forced to evacuate on Sunday afternoon.

Todd Rockoff, the President and CEO of the Tucson JCC, said the threat turned out to be a false alarm.

He also said the center was closed for a while but was able to reopen hours later.

The JCC will be open, as usual, on Monday.

