Tucson Jazz Festival shifts outdoors for March 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Jazz Festival announced last month it will be hosting the event outdoors, downtown in March 2021.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Tucson Jazz Festival will be transitioning from a ten day indoor event, to a two day outdoor event in March at a downtown location, which has yet to be announced, along with tickets, according to Tucson Jazz Festival website.

The weekend of March 19-21 will entail nearly eight national level acts; featuring local jazz ensembles and regional talent.

The Tucson Jazz Festival will continue the tradition of hosting the free Martin Luther King Day Jazz Fiesta downtown Monday, January 18, if conditions allow for the event.