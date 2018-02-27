Tucson is the 84th hardest working city in America

Here's a reason to pat yourself on the back for all of the hard work you've put in on the clock. 

WalletHub just released a new study and it hasTucson ranked 84th out of the 116 hardest working cities in the U.S. 

The results they've gathered range from employment rate, to average weekly work hours, to the amount of workers with multiple jobs.

Just up north in the Grand Canyon state, Phoenix earned itself a ranking of 46. So, they're putting in some hard working hours as well. 

WalletHub made sure to include at least one city from each of the 50 states, and a total of 7 Arizona cities popped up in the study, which you can view in the map below. 

Source: WalletHub

If you're curious, San Francisco is now ranked as the hardest working city in America, and Columbia, South Carolina came in dead last. 

