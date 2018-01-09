Tucson is "enchanting" to Travelocity

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Old Pueblo is "enchanting", according to Travelocity.

In an article called, "9 Reasons Why We Were Dragged Kicking and Screaming from This Desert City," Jason Heidemann says Tucson is "sunny, funky, and always buzzing."

Some of the reasons include the Saguaro National Park, Hotel Congress, the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum, and Mission San Xavier Del Bac.

Heidemann writes that the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum is "a combination of zoo and gardens that's perfectly integrated."

He says seeing San Xavier Del Bac Mission is "like experiencing love at first sight."