Tucson is "enchanting" to Travelocity

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
3:45 PM, Jan 8, 2018
1 min ago

The Old Pueblo is "enchanting", according to Travelocity.

KGUN 9 On Your Side
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Old Pueblo is "enchanting", according to Travelocity.

In an article called, "9 Reasons Why We Were Dragged Kicking and Screaming from This Desert City," Jason Heidemann says Tucson is "sunny, funky, and always buzzing."

Some of the reasons include the Saguaro National Park, Hotel Congress, the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum, and Mission San Xavier Del Bac.

Heidemann writes that the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum is "a combination of zoo and gardens that's perfectly integrated."

He says seeing San Xavier Del Bac Mission is "like experiencing love at first sight."

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top