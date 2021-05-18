Tucson International Mariachi conference to be held at Mercado San Agustin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This year's Tucson International Mariachi conference will be held at Mercado San Agustin Wednesday.

The conference was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

This time, it's open to parents. But anyone who wants to watch, can do so from the perimeter.

Organizers say performers are itching to get back on stage and dance in front of a crowd.

John Contreras said "When a crowd likes something that these student performers do, they get up there and they holler and they clap and they smile and, you know, that's just, that's immeasurable to a young student musician to get that kind of feedback."

Organizers say they'll put the performances online for those who can't make it to the event.

To watch the live stream, click here.