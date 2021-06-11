Tucson International Airport seeing more flights and travelers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lanora and Efrain Tores are back to booking flights after taking a break from travel for more than a year.

"I liked how the plane wasn't super crowded. We had some room in between. That was super great," they said.

Others, like Robert Bonoil, never stopped traveling. Now, he is excited to see more people walking through the terminals.

"It feels good to be able to get back to normal. People seem happy and it's going to help the economy," said Bonoil.

More options are becoming available at Tucson International Airport. Chief Operating Officer, Bruce Goetz, said, on average, airlines are adding two to three flights back each month.

"Memorial Day and July 4th weekend have been really strong travel weekends, but we're still down a number of flights, as a whole, compared to 2019," said Goetz.

In June 2019, 100 flights came in and out of Tucson each day. In June 2020, that number dropped down to just 44. In June 2021, the airport is back up to 84 flights per day.

"Nationwide, we are seeing what appears to be a pretty strong demand for summer travel. I think that's a reflection of folks getting vaccinated and feeling more comfortable traveling," said Goetz.

Airlines, United and Delta, announced they will require all new hires in the United States to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Goetz said the Tucson Airport will not do the same with their staff.

"If businesses want to do that, that's an individual decision by those businesses. That's not something, as an airport, we're going to mandate for any of our staff, or any of the other companies, that work at the airport," said Goetz.