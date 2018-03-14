Tucson International Airport installs nursing pods

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson International Airport officials unveiled its new nursing pods Wednesday afternoon.

These pods are for traveling mothers who want to take care of their baby in a comfortable and private place.

"It is something that mothers really appreciate and we have so many traveling through our airport all the time and you see them trying to take care of their children and it is very difficult," said Bonnie Allin, the president and CEO of Tucson Airport Authority.

Allin says they received many requests for this and wanted to make it happen.

There is one nursing pod on each concourse.

To access them, a person needs to download the Mamava app to get the password or call the phone number on the pod.