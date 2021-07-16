Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson International Airport getting $18.5M federal grant

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Airplane
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 09:52:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson International Airport is getting an $18.5 million federal grand for infrastructure and security upgrades.

The funding announced Thursday will help the Airfield Safety Enhancement project, which is the largest project in Tucson International’s history. The project seeks to add a second full-length runway, which will allow more commercial flights to take off from Tucson.

The funding also will benefit the Arizona Air Guard which uses the airport for its mission. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly says Tucson International is an economic hub for southern Arizona and the airport enhancement project will create jobs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!