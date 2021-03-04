Tucson in need of more 911 operators

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Public Safety Communications Department is hiring to help fix a staffing shortage.

"We're really down," Geoff Kuhn, an administrator for the Tucson Public Safety Communications Department, said. "We really have an immediate need for between 20 and 40 people in the short term."

Kuhn said that operators aim to answer 95% of calls within 10 seconds of receiving it, but that during peak call times they don't hit that metric.

"We're just under than 90% threshold for that particular metric," Kuhn said. "We don't want community members waiting when they are calling with a true emergency.

For those interested in applying you can find out more about the job and apply here.