Tucson HS senior receives free dental surgery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A high school senior received free wisdom teeth extractions Friday.

It's part of Arizona Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons "Wisdom for Wisdom" program. The free surgery is intended to help offset the expenses of attending college.

High School senior Jazlin Lopez will be attending Pima Community College in the fall.

Lopez said "When I found out I was going to get my extractions done, I was doing a little more research on this place in particular. And I saw it on the website, and I just thought I would apply. You know, maybe like have a chance to relive my parents of some of the payments. I am still a little bit nervous. But I know that everything's going to go like, go well. I trust like, being here."

Three other seniors have also been awarded extractions through the program.