Tucson House works to connect communities

The Tucson House has served as public housing for years. However, during the pandemic they started to take in vulnerable populations.

The goal is to give them a steady place to stay while they get their feet under them.

"I think it's just a lot harder to learn to be yourself again because you are in a constant game of survival," Denise Lopez, the Community Resources Project Manager, said.

This was invaluable for Kabrino Fonzarelli, a resident at the Tucson House. During the pandemic he fell on hard times. He is using the housing as a stepping stone.

"People should be able to say I have x amount of dollars and be able to say I can get out of this," Fonzarelli said. "I can get out of that rut I of poverty I am in."

Fonzarelli has been living there for eight months. He is in the process of starting a CPR business.

The building houses around 150 people who had previously been homeless. Lopez said she has worked to integrate them with the residents who have been there for years.

This week they are having art projects that will culminate in an exhibit on Friday.

"Being able to provide this event is going to allow us to let the people who have been living here for such a long time hopefully see these new people from a different lens and a different perspective," Lopez said. "We are going to have them singing, they are going to be playing their guitars, they are going to be reciting their poems and hopefully this will allow the community to see each other in that light."

Fonzarelli is one of many residents looking forward to the exhibit.

"To be able to have something that is different than the basic necessities. To be able to have something where you can see someone for their talents or needs. They become an art piece that art piece that they're working on," Fonzarelli said.