Tucson Holiday Ice skating rink opens this Sunday, Nov. 24

Need somewhere entertaining to take out-of-town relatives visiting for Thanksgiving?

Bring them to Tucson's only outdoor ice skating rink, returning for the holidays, this Sunday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 5.

The rink will be set up once again in front of the Tucson Convention Center ticket office, 260 S. Church Ave.

Admission is $22 per 90-minute session and $15 for children 12-and-younger, according the the City of Tucson website, with the first session of each day $12 for adults and $8 for children. The rink can also be rented for private use for $750 per 90-minute session.

Sessions vary depending on when you want skate. You can get the full rundown here.

Skates start at size 8 for children and run as large as size 15 for men.

Call 1-520-791-4101 (option 1) for more information.