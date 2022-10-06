Tucson hiker missing near Prescott for nearly a week, YCSO says

PRESCOTT, AZ — Northern Arizona officials are looking for a camper who was last seen September 30 in the Prescott area.

Sixty-three-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh of Tucson was last seen late that morning at the Yavapai Campground within the Granite Basin Recreation Area.

YCSO

Stambaugh reportedly asked a camp host to charge his phone. He left it there and has not been seen since.

YCSO says he made reservations for the campground for the 27th through the 29th and messaged a friend to meet up at some point. That friend reported him missing on October 1.

Stambaugh’s vehicle was located at the Metate Trailhead and trails in the area have been searched for several days via drone, helicopter, dogs, and off-road vehicles. There has so far been no sign of Stambaugh in the area.

He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding Stambaugh’s whereabouts, please call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.