Tucson High temporarily placed on lockdown after multiple fights on campus Wednesday

Reports of weapon; no weapon found says TPD
Tucson High School
TUSD
<p>Tucson High School in Tucson, Ariz.</p>
Tucson High School
Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 14:57:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson High School was placed on a hard lockdown Wednesday morning as a result of "multiple fights," according to Tucson Police Department.

TPD tells KGUN 9 that officers responded to calls from the high school around 10:15 a.m. when a large fight was reported, including a report of a weapon. The students involved in the fights—which officers say was actually more than one fight—dispersed after their arrival on campus.

Officers say they located the student who was reported as having a weapon, but that no actual weapon was found.

At this time, TPD says they haven't made any arrests as of about 11:30 a.m., and they are working with the Tucson High to identify others involved with the incident.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Tucson Unified School District for additional information, and will update this article when more details become available.

