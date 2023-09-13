Tucson High temporarily placed on lockdown after multiple fights on campus Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson High School was placed on a hard lockdown Wednesday morning as a result of "multiple fights," according to Tucson Police Department.
TPD tells KGUN 9 that officers responded to calls from the high school around 10:15 a.m. when a large fight was reported, including a report of a weapon. The students involved in the fights—which officers say was actually more than one fight—dispersed after their arrival on campus.
Officers say they located the student who was reported as having a weapon, but that no actual weapon was found.
At this time, TPD says they haven't made any arrests as of about 11:30 a.m., and they are working with the Tucson High to identify others involved with the incident.
KGUN 9 has reached out to Tucson Unified School District for additional information, and will update this article when more details become available.
