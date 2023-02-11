Tucson High School African American Culture Club holds concert for Black History Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson High School African American Culture Club held a concert at the main auditorium.

Tucson Unified School District Program Specialist Jeffrey Sawyer expressed how proud he was of the community for moments like this.

"I just want everyone to have a great Black History Month. Again, there's a lot of amazing things going on in our community, this happens to be one of them and were hopeful for a good turnout tonight. And again, if you're not able to make it out tonight, hopefully you will see the need to donate and help these students fulfill their dreams," said Sawyer.

The school's jazz band, Morani Sanders Quartet and Angel Spencer were all performers at the concert.

More events like this will continue to be held by the Tucson Unified School District to celebrate Black History Month.

