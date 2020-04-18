Menu

Tucson Heart and Stroke Walk brings awareness to heart disease, stroke risk with virtual event

American Heart Association/Website
The Tucson Heart and Stoke walk wanted to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke risk during the COVID-19 outbreak with a virtual event.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 18, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Heart and Stoke Walk wanted to bring awareness to heart disease and stroke risk during the COVID-19 outbreak with a virtual event.

Tucson Heart and Stroke Walk was able to put together a virtual event to bring awareness and emphasize the importance of living a healthy lifestyle for individuals to attend from anywhere they are while supporting social distancing on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. via Facebook.

"Heart disease and stroke patients are at greater risk for experiencing complications due to COVID-19," according to the American Heart Association.

Participants could register online and join the virtual walk and still cross the finish line.

Tucson Hear and Stroke walk has raised over half the fundraising goal of $315,000. To donate, click here.

