Tucson had its first 100 degree temperature this week, here's what to remember if you venture out

TUCSON, Ariz. - On Wednesday, April 29th, Tucsonans felt their first triple digit temperature of 2020.

Although high temperatures are nothing new for Tucsonans, for many, taking them on with face masks, is.

Weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised wearing a face mask when venturing outside where large groups of people may gather.

At that point temperatures in Tucson weren't where they are now.

Battalion Chief Barrett Baker with the Tucson Fire Department told KGUN9 the added face masks, and increased indoor time could easily impact someone when they head outdoors and experience high temperatures.

“Three weeks ago it might have been 70 degrees and everyone was taking about why we live here because its so fantastic and now a few days later in certain cases you’re looking at record temperatures," said Battalion Chief Baker.

He added the same recommendations to avoid heat exhaustion apply like drinking more water, staying in shaded areas and wearing cooler clothing.

