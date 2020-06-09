Tucson gun club proposes shooting range in Redington Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. — A gun club in Tucson has submitted an application to build a shooting range along Redington Pass.

The U.S. Forest Service says they recently received the application from the Tucson Road and Gun Club (TRGC).

According to a news release from the Forest Service, the applications would be built in phases and includes, "a shotgun range with a variety of shooting stations, shooting stands, and clay target throwers; a firearms safety training range; an individual marksmanship rifle and pistol range; a group marksmanship range for organized group training and shooting; an archery range; a simulated hunt trail; and an outdoor education area. Additional proposed improvements include shade ramadas, vault toilets, a solar-powered water well, and a portable metal container for storage and office space."

The Forest Service says they haven't begun an environmental analysis on the proposal, and the public will have multiple opportunities to comment on it before anything is approved.

Anyone who wants to offer feedback on the application is asked to email the Santa Catalina Ranger District at SM.FS.scrd@usda.gov with the subject line: "Tucson Rod and Gun Club."