Tucson group helps veterans in need

A resource fair was held Wednesday to help Tucson's veterans.

The Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans group hosted the event at the Grand Luxe Hotel on Grant Road.

Local service providers offered lots of help for former service members that needed it the most, including clothing, haircuts, housing, employment and social security benefits.

TVSV aims to reach as many of homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless as possible, connecting them to services that will allow them to get on the path to self-sufficiency.

Organization, planning, and coordination support comes from the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross and Gospel Rescue Mission of Tucson.

If you know a veteran who needs help, visit the TVSV Facebook page.