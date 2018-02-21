Tucson grade school recognized as school with dedication to high quality civic engagement

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson Elementary school made it on to a list of 35 schools in Arizona with a dedication to high-quality civic engagement.

Safford K-8 was recognized February 20, by the Arizona Department of Education Excellence in Civic Engagement program.

ECEP started 5 years ago, to support and recognize the role schools play in shaping the engaged citizens of the future.

Superintendent of Instruction, Diane Douglas, announced 35 Arizona schools that do the best job of getting their students to engage in civic responsibilities.

All of these schools will be recognized at an award ceremony at the 5th annual Civic Learning Conference on March 2, 2018.