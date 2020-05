TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Girls Chorus held its annual 'Sounds of Spring Concert' Sunday.

This year's concert was shared virtually.

Those who purchased a ticket to the performance could also helped donate to TGC budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TGC says it has already surpassed it's fundraising goal and has raised $11,000, so far.

The link to the concert will be available through May 25 until 3:30 p.m.