Tucson Girl Scout organizes pajama and book drive

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson 7th grader is collecting pajamas and books to donate to children who are in foster care, experiencing homelessness, or living in a shelter.
New or gently used children's books and new pajama sets can be dropped off in the donation box at Brother John's Beer Bourbon & BBQ on N. Stone Ave. through the end of June.
Donations will go to the Angel Heart Pajama Project.
This drive is part of Anissa Aldecoa's Girl Scout Silver Award. The award is the highest honor a Cadette can achieve.