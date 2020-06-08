Tucson Girl Scout organizes pajama and book drive

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson 7th grader is collecting pajamas and books to donate to children who are in foster care, experiencing homelessness, or living in a shelter.

New or gently used children's books and new pajama sets can be dropped off in the donation box at Brother John's Beer Bourbon & BBQ on N. Stone Ave. through the end of June.

Anissa Aldecoa is collecting donations of books and pajamas for the Angel Heart Pajama Project. (Photo: Vanessa Aldecoa)

Donations will go to the Angel Heart Pajama Project.

This drive is part of Anissa Aldecoa's Girl Scout Silver Award. The award is the highest honor a Cadette can achieve.