Tucson getting its first Shake Shack in Midtown

Shake Shack, the New York-based, fast-casual chain with more than 400 locations around the world, is slated to open its first Tucson location in 2026.

A Shake Shack spokesperson confirmed that they are planning to open at 3105 N. Campbell Ave., just south of East Fort Lowell Road. A lease for the property was finalized on March 31.

Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001. It offers a wide range of menu items, including a black truffle burger, avocado bacon chicken sandwich and a cherry blossom shake.

