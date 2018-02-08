Tucson Gem and Mineral Show opens today

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show opens to the public Thursday at 10 a.m.

There are more than 250 retail dealers in the Tucson Convention Center, but there are also museum exhibitors showing off historical collections.

Minerals, fossils, and much more are on display.

There are special lectures and seminars for those who want to learn even more.

Minerals have now become more popular than gemstones, and dealers say it's changing the way natural materials are mined.

Children under 14 are free, and there are special events for kids throughout the weekend.

Doors open every day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can find a coupon for discount tickets here.