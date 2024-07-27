Tucson furniture chain Sam Levitz closes one location, two more to follow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson furniture chain Sam Levitz closed one location, with two more to close later this month, the furniture store announced in a written statement to KGUN.

The statement from the company president, Sam Levitz:

"“After 71 years in business in Tucson, Sam Levitz Furniture has closed 1 location in Oro Valley and is planning to close two locations in Tucson, AZ on or about September 18, 2024 or sometime thereafter.

The locations impacted by the upcoming closings include 2020 W. Prince Road and 3430 East 36th Street.

The future of the company is yet to be determined by Sam Levitz Management.”

