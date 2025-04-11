Tucson frat house board president found guilty of fraud, theft

The man accused of stealing more than $500,000 from the Tucson Delta Chi alumni board was found guilty in March on five counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, and one count of theft.

According to a news release from the office of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Michael Woolbright repeatedly issued unauthorized checks and unauthorized wire transfers from an account belonging to the Tucson Delti Chi alumni board, while hiding the money as legitimate payments and withholding access to the financials from other members.

The alumni board holds title to a fraternity chapter house located on the University of Arizona campus.

Woolbright's sentencing is slated for April 28.