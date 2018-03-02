Tucson Foundations gives $250,000 to Domestic Violence Coalition

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Foundations awarded a $250,000 grant to help curb the domestic violence in our community.

The Risk Assessment Management and Prevention program seeks to reduce the frequency and severity of domestic violence in Tucson.

This award will help RAMP assist victims at every point. Advocates will be available at crime scenes, in courtrooms, and will help provide temporary shelter and social services to victims.

RAMP will also use the grant to implement a new tool that will help police and corrections officials assess the ongoing danger of a domestic violence against a particular victim.

Domestic violence is the most common violent crime in Pima County and the second most frequent call to 9-1-1.

Currently, thousands of victims across the country don't get the life-saving help they need to get out of domestic violence situations.

RAMP and Tucson Foundations hope this grant will help to change that.