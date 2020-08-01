Tucson foster kitten named finalist in national competition

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A local foster kitten is getting his fifteen minutes of fame.

Serrano has made it to the final 25 cats in a national 'Flaunt Your Feline' contest. Now, he's asking for Southern Arizonans to help him win.

If Serrano gets the most votes online, he'll win a year supply of cat food and The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary in Tucson will receive $5,000.

According to his entry on the competition site, "Serrano's name may be ironically inaccurate, and, in most photos, he may look like Jack Nicholson when he's having one of those meme-worthy bad-hair days, but he is a very good little boy who deserves a forever home that is just as sweet as he is."

If you want to show Serrano some love, you can vote up to once every 24 hours until August 5.

Serrano is currently at The Hermitage, where he will be available for adoption soon.

To fill out an adoption application or support The Hermitage, go to its website.

