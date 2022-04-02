Tucson Folk Festival welcomes back thousands for first time since pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The sounds of the Tucson Folk Festival can be heard all throughout Downtown Tucson, this weekend. The three-day-long event is a celebration of folk music and brings together musicians from all over the country.

"I started coming when my kids were little. I love the musicians. I love the song writing," said folk music fan, Carol Reinhart.

The event is Arizona's largest free public music festival. It's been going strong for nearly four decades.

"Folk music is what we can play when the lights go out. It's acoustic music. It's music that we can embrace from all over the world," said Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association board member, Syndenn Sweet.

In 2020, the festival was canceled due to COVID. In 2021, it was broadcast online. This year, vendors, performers and fans are reuniting.

"It feels wonderful to be back. It's amazing to see faces. It's amazing to see others enjoying the music," said Sweet.

Opportunities to perform were sparse during the height of the pandemic, so musicians are excited to be back on stage.

"It's so great. This particular festival is as local as it gets. It's a big reunion of musicians," said Tucson Folk Festival performer, Heather Hardy.

For Hardy, the festival is only the beginning.

"There are a lot of new venues opening up. There is a lot of support for music in Tucson. I think it's just going to get better and better," said Hardy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

