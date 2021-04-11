Tucson Folk Festival take performances virtual, in-person

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Folk Festival returned Saturday kicking off a free weekend of music.

Three stages were set up across Tucson with socially distanced crowds and the ability to view the acts from attendee's cars.

The brand new approach came after there were a lot of questions, if there could even be a festival this year.

Site Captain Greg Aiken said "We were very unsure about this when we started planning around July. And then there was no vaccine on the horizon. There was nothing looking like could we or couldn't we, but we kept planning anyway. Of course the vaccines came along. We had a fundraiser at Monterey Court couple of weeks ago. Also, they have socially distanced wonderfully out there. We sold it out. So, that's when we said hey this could be going."

There will be more performances you can see both in-person and virtually Sunday, those performances continue starting at 10 a.m.

For more information about the festival, click here.