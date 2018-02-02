Tucson firefighters taking new safety precautions

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Firefighters have a new way to protect themselves while on the job. TFD says research shows firefighters have a high risk of developing cancer.

Recently, crews started using special high pressure, low volume sprayers and soap to wash themselves off as soon as they leave a fire.

This is part of a bigger effort to reduce the crews' exposure to carcinogens. They're currently testing different strategies.

The department is part of a three-year study with FEMA to take a closure look at cancer rates among firefighters to prevent and help with early diagnosis.

