Tucson firefighters save puppy who fell down 15-foot hole

TUCSON, Ariz. — Firefighters saved a puppy who experienced a big fall Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the dog fell down a 15-foot hole at a property under construction near Fort Lowell and Oracle.

"A little water and food and the pup is good to go!" TFD said in a tweet.

PUPPY SAVE! 🐶 Firefighters with Engine 8 were able to rescue a puppy who had fallen down a 15-foot hole at a property under construction 🚧 A little water and food and the pup is good to go! @PimaAnimalCare is looking after our newest furry friend #TFD #TucsonFire pic.twitter.com/X8mcGggDMR — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 5, 2020

The puppy is now in the care of Pima Animal Care Center being seen by the clinic.