Tucson firefighters save puppy who fell down 15-foot hole

Posted at 1:30 PM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 16:30:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Firefighters saved a puppy who experienced a big fall Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the dog fell down a 15-foot hole at a property under construction near Fort Lowell and Oracle.

"A little water and food and the pup is good to go!" TFD said in a tweet.

The puppy is now in the care of Pima Animal Care Center being seen by the clinic.

