Tucson firefighters save pregnant dog trapped in Rillito

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pregnant dog is safe after it found itself trapped on an island in the Rillito Sunday.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the dog was injured when it was trapped in the flowing river Sunday, but the Engine 20 crew was able to rescue the animal and hand it off to the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC).

PACC has temporarily named the dog "Genesis," should her owners not claim her. A PACC spokesperson also said their veterinary technicians estimate the dog is expecting 12 or 13 puppies based on medical scans.

She'll be adoptable on July 22, according to her adoption listing.