Tucson firefighters respond to 15 swift-water rescues in 24 hours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson firefighters were very busy as a result of Thursday night's storm.

More than 500 911 calls came into Tucson's 911 communications center.

“A vast majority of those calls were weather-related reporting storm damage and all sorts of things like that,” said Michael Colaianni, public information officer.

TFD said there were 15 swift-water rescues, 3 stranded motorists, two shed fires, and a house fire.

“It really just comes down to common sense —keeping yourself out of running water. Have a plan for when these kinds of situations arise—when you know we’re going to have some severe weather,” said Colaianni.

In fact, Tucson Fire added more manpower to its technical rescue squads to make sure they are ready to help if you do find yourself in a weather-related situation.

“Fortunately for us our technical rescue teams, they train for these types of situations all year long,” he said.

While it is a sight to see for Southern Arizonans once the storm passes, firefighters remind the public to stay safe.

“Every time you drive through a flooded area. You’re not only putting yourself at risk, but you are putting your neighbors potentially, your community as well as first responders. You know last night didn’t come without complications,” he said.

