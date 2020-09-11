Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Firefighters climb Tumamoc Hill in lieu of 'tower challenege' this year

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Fire Department
Members of the Tucson Fire Department climbed Tumamoc Hill this year as a modified "tower challenge" due to COVID-19.
Members of the Tucson Fire Department climbed Tumamoc Hill this year as a modified "tower challenge" due to COVID-19.
Members of the Tucson Fire Department climbed Tumamoc Hill this year as a modified "tower challenge" due to COVID-19.
Members of the Tucson Fire Department climbed Tumamoc Hill this year as a modified "tower challenge" due to COVID-19.
Members of the Tucson Fire Department climbed Tumamoc Hill this year as a modified "tower challenge" due to COVID-19.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-11 13:34:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of the Tucson Fire Department are remembering the terrorist attacks of 9/11 a different way this year.

Firefighters and other first responders typically take part in the annual "tower challenge" on Sept. 11. Participants gather at Arizona Stadium to climb the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,071 steps -- the same number in the World Trade Center.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, TFD modified their tower challenge -- firefighters wore masks and hiked up Tumamoc Hill this year.

"I could not have been more proud of those with whom I walked. We will always remember," TFD Chief Chuck Ryan said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...