Tucson Firefighters climb Tumamoc Hill in lieu of 'tower challenege' this year

TUCSON, Ariz. — Members of the Tucson Fire Department are remembering the terrorist attacks of 9/11 a different way this year.

Firefighters and other first responders typically take part in the annual "tower challenge" on Sept. 11. Participants gather at Arizona Stadium to climb the equivalent of 110 stories or 2,071 steps -- the same number in the World Trade Center.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, TFD modified their tower challenge -- firefighters wore masks and hiked up Tumamoc Hill this year.

"I could not have been more proud of those with whom I walked. We will always remember," TFD Chief Chuck Ryan said in a statement.