Thirty-one Tucson firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building on Tucson's south side on Wednesday.

Tucson Fire crews were dispatched to the 4400 block of South Sixth Avenue at around 12:55 p.m. for a fire at a business, according to a social media post from TFD.

The fire took 11 minutes to contain. No firefighters were injured and no occupants were displaced, TFD said.

The investigation is ongoing.