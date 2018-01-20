Tucson firefighter receives $5k thank you in national sweepstakes

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - One local firefighter was surprised with $5,000.

Max Schoenberger with Tucson Fire Department was the lucky winner in California Casualty's "Choose Your Tools" contest.

His name was pulled from more than 43,000 entries to the national sweepstakes that thanks first responders for their hard work and service to the community.

Max says he was called downtown today and had no idea why ... until he was surprised with the announcement.

Max could choose to either take the money, or spend it on Dewalt Tough Tools. This includes anything from generators, to power tools, drills and saws.

Max chose the tools, and says he looks forward to using them around his house and on his vehicles.