Tucson Fire successfully rescues driver pinned in wrecked car on south side

Updated on August 14, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.

Tucson Police responded to a crash involving a car and a pole on South Mission Road and West Ohio Street.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are working on clearing up the roadway.

Investigation remains ongoing.

———

Tucson Fire has asked commuters to avoid the area of South Mission Road, just north of West Irvington Road following a crash involving a car slamming into a power pole.

The person inside of the vehicle was successfully removed by Tucson firefighters, according to a Tucson Fire Twitter post.

