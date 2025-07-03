Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire saves three in swift water rescue; fourth rescued by bystander

Tucson Fire Department
Blake Phillips
Tucson Fire Department
Posted

Tucson Fire crews pulled three people out of the Santa Cruz River during a swift water rescue Thursday afternoon.

A fourth person was rescued by a bystander.

According to Tucson Fire, crews were dispatched to the Santa Cruz River near West Prince Road at about 2:47 p.m.

The initial call was for two people and a dog stuck in a tunnel that emptied into the river.

They arrived to find two people and a dog stranded on islands in the middle of the river.

Crew members used a throw bag to rescue a third person and a dog from the water.

The Technical Rescue Team formed a wedge formation to walk into the river, which was above the knee and moving fast, to rescue the original two people and their dog, TFD said.

No injuries were reported, TFD said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood