Tucson Fire responds to lithium battery fire on Southside

Tucson Fire crews were dispatched to a lithium-ion battery fire on the south side Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at a lithium battery manufacturer at 2900 E. Elvira Road, just north of Tucson International Airport, at 11:47 a.m.

According to a social media post from TFD, employees had already evacuated the building when crews arrived.

The fire started in a flammable cabinet inside of a lab, the post said. An employee was able to knock down the flames, but the fire continued to smolder.

Tucson Fire found that the fire had not spread into the building. The batteries were removed from the premises, the post said.

The fire was under control by 12:08 p.m. No injuries were reported, the post said.

Because lithium-ion batteries are carcinogenic, crews underwent a decontamination wash procedure, including a professional cleaning of their gear, the post said.