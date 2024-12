UPDATE (6:55 p.m.)

Tucson Fire confirmed the fire originated from a homeless encampment. No structures were involved, and no injuries have been reported.

———————

The Tucson Fire Department confirmed they are responding to an incident being described as a "brush fire" at Fairview and Halron just south of Grant near I-10.

TFD said two engines are responding to the incident.

KGUN9 will update as more information becomes available.