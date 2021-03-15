Tucson Fire holds joint training with TPD Bomb Squad and SWAT team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It was a joint exercise to expand the capabilities of the Tucson Police Department SWAT team," said TPD Sgt. Dain Salisbury.

The department has tools we don't get to see everyday and it might not be a good day if we did.

"Our bomb squad is trained to be hazmat technicians; however, our swat team is trained to handle more tactical incidents."

Salisbury said his team can fit their skills into most situations but it never hurts to have some helping hands in other scenarios.

"When I hear these rounds of ammunition fired, I'm hitting the deck, scares me to death, almost," said Battalion Chief, Barrett Baker with the Tucson Fire Department.

"They have gear that's specific to fighting fires, hazardous materials, large ladders for building rescues," Sgt. Salisbury said.

If something happened that required the tactical response of the swat team or bomb squad, Salisbury said this training prepares them for just that.

Add an element that fire fighters could help police prepare for and the response is even better.

"When they go into a room that is charged with smoke, and me being able to explain to them that it's not that bad. You just have to kind of control those emotions that don't get frustrated at the fact that you can't see your hand in front of your face," Chief Baker said.

Both fire and police said they hope this kind of collaboration will happen more often.

"When that real incident takes place, we've already worked together several times," Chief Baker said.