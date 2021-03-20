Tucson Fire gets inside looks at world's first electric fire truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The world's first electric fire truck visited the Tucson Fire Department Friday.

The electric fire truck is designed to be more environmentally friendly.

Right now, there are only four total in operation in the entire world.

Tucson Fire says seeing the truck is an opportunity to look at something that could be the future of firefighting in the U.S.

TFD Chief Chuck Ryan said said "It's pretty impressive. It's pretty impressive I I've been in this business a long time and candidly initially skeptical about it you know change comes hard to the fire service sometimes, but you know as we search for clean and green technologies and still can maintain---you know the expectations of our external customers and meet the needs of our accrediting standards agencies here in the United States. Hey, if, if this will work in our environment here then why not, it's definitely worth giving a look to."

The electric truck, also costs less in the long run, as it has two-thirds fewer components than a traditional truck, making it nearly maintenance free.