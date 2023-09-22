Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Fire fights early Friday morning blaze at airport hotel on south side

firephoto.jpg
KGUN 9
firephoto.jpg
Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 16:48:01-04

A hotel fire at the Baymont by Wyndham Tucson Airport hotel, 6955 S. Tucson Blvd, kept Tucson Fire crews busy early Friday morning.

TFD was dispatched to reports of a fire at the hotel at 3:49 a.m., with the first engine on the scene at 3:55, according to social media posts.

Crews observed smoke from the roof and guests being evacuated. A second alarm was called to assist and the fire was located on the third floor. The blaze was brought under control by 4:27 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Guests were provided two Sun Tran buses while crews worked, the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today