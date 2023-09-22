Tucson Fire fights early Friday morning blaze at airport hotel on south side

A hotel fire at the Baymont by Wyndham Tucson Airport hotel, 6955 S. Tucson Blvd, kept Tucson Fire crews busy early Friday morning.

TFD was dispatched to reports of a fire at the hotel at 3:49 a.m., with the first engine on the scene at 3:55, according to social media posts.

Crews observed smoke from the roof and guests being evacuated. A second alarm was called to assist and the fire was located on the third floor. The blaze was brought under control by 4:27 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Guests were provided two Sun Tran buses while crews worked, the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.