Tucson Fire designated one of the top 100 best public fleets in North America

Megan Meier
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 18:07:02-04

For the fourth year in a row, Tucson Fire Department's Fire Fleet Management Team has been named one of the Top 100 best public fleets in North America.

Tucson ranked 56th out of 38,000 eligible public fleets across the continent. The list is put together each year by the National Association of Fleet Administrators.

Tucson Fire maintains more than 1,000 assets, including fire trucks, ambulances, more than 150,000 feet of fire hose, and more than 300 small appliances, according to a news release.

The Best Fleets program recognizes peak fleet operations to encourage increasing levels of performance improvement and innovation within the fleet industry, the release said.

