Tucson Fire Department hands supply bags to homeless individuals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department (TFD) handed out supply bags to homeless individuals, as the Tucson Collaborative Community Care (TC-3) helps provide resources.
On the morning of Nov. 29, TC-3 went to Ward 5 to help distribute these bags to people.
"As our temperatures drop, living outside becomes that much more challenging," says TFD.
…provide resources and housing opportunities to those looking for help. Everyone has different needs, and sometimes a simple helping hand can help a person struggling 🤝#TC3 #BeKind #Tucson #CRR #communityriskreduction— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 30, 2022
