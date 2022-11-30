Watch Now
Tucson Fire Department hands supply bags to homeless individuals

Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department (TFD) handed out supply bags to homeless individuals, as the Tucson Collaborative Community Care (TC-3) helps provide resources.

On the morning of Nov. 29, TC-3 went to Ward 5 to help distribute these bags to people.

"As our temperatures drop, living outside becomes that much more challenging," says TFD.

